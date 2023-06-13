Marilynn Jane Weierich, 83, of Derby, entered into God’s kingdom on Friday, June 9, 2023. She was born March 15, 1940 in Johnson City, New York, to Gladys (Carley) and Howard Ward. Marilynn, the most loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, is survived by her husband, Larry; sons, Scott (Jane) of Derby and Mark (Lisa) of West Linn, OR; granddaughters, Anne (Tyler), Naomi (Jordy), Lena, and Kendall (Stephan); grandson Nathan; great grandchildren Lily and Kieran; and half-sister Janet.
Upon graduating from Union Endicott High School, Marilynn attended Bowling Green State University before marrying the love of her life, Larry, in 1959 and moving to Wichita where she finished her bachelor’s degree at Wichita University in 1962.
While raising two sons, Marilynn earned a Master of Education from Wichita State University and embarked on a 36-year career in education, retiring in 1999 after 25 years of service at Wichita East High School, where she taught home economics and family studies.
Marilynn had an animated personality and natural charisma that allowed her to make friends easily, forging bonds through curiosity, respect, and a keen wit. In fact, people that she just met became her best friends, and once you were a friend you were always a friend.
Whether traveling the world, attending yoga classes, or spending time with her ladies’ golf group, Marilynn had a true zest for life, always interested in trying something new, and never shy about sharing her opinions. She loved gardening and tending to her beautiful yard, robust vegetable garden, and roses. Marilynn was also an avid sports fan, serving as a soccer coach and referee, and was a vocal supporter of the former Wichita Wings soccer team as well as the WSU Shockers.
Marilynn’s impact will be forever felt by her family and wide circle of friends. May we all continue to remember and benefit from her strong will and tireless ability to sacrifice, support, encourage, and love.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on June 16 at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby. Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
