Marilyn Jane Gillihan

Marilyn Jane Stater Gillihan, daughter of the late Harry and Jane Stater, was born Jan. 24, 1953 in Wichita, Kan. She departed this life Jan. 5, 2023 in Melbourne, Ark. at the age of 69 years.
Marilyn grew up in Derby, Kan., where she spent her life as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, homemaker and friend. She was of the Church of Christ faith. Her working years were spent at Boeing, Beechcraft and Cessna aviation and IGA Grocery where she would go in each morning at 4 a.m. to “make the donuts.”
Marilyn was a people-person who made friends with everyone she met. She was “Merner,” “Mamaw,” and “Mamster,” to her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She loved movies, music, and cooking. She will be remembered for her fun-loving nature and her optimism.
She is survived by one daughter: Renee Lindsey and husband Dan of Calico Rock, Ark.; one son: Casey Gillihan and wife Emily of Derby, Kan.; one sister: Carolyn Redford and husband Ron of Derby.; two brothers: Steve Stater and wife Tami of Derby, John Stater and wife Gina of Wichita; four grandchildren: Keegan Gillihan, Corbin Gillihan, Aricka Lindsey and Lawren Lindsey. She also leaves beloved nieces and nephews: Jane, Kate, Tiffany, Clay, Allie, Kyle, Rachel, and Zack, as well as many good friends.
Her family will hold a memorial service in Derby, at a later date.
Cremation arrangements by Eddie’s Family Funeral Home in Calico Rock, Ark.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.