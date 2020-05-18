DERBY – Marie Josephine Black, 83, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with mesothelioma.
Visitation: Monday, May 18 from 3 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. A private family service will be held with a memorial service to follow at a lat-er date.
She was born January 27, 1937, to Frederick and Lillian Inman Langdon in Philadelphia, Pa. Ma-rie was married to Donald Black in 1957. She was in food service and a custodian for 40 years at Derby High School. Marie was an active member at the Derby Church of Christ. She enjoyed needlepoint, cooking, various crafts, doll collecting and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Donald Black; her twin sister and nine other siblings.
Marie is survived by her children, Donette (Cecil) Purvis, Adon (Holly) Black, Mariette (Stuart) Nicholas, Mia (Tim) Richardson, and Mardonna (John) Brasfield; 19 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Derby Church of Christ, 225 N. Derby Ave., Derby, KS 67037 or Interim Hospice, 9920 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS 67207.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.