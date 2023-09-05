Margaret Louise (Peggy) Knowles Wixson Hendrich passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at age 94 at The Highlands of Bella Vista Health and Rehab in Bella Vista, Ark.
Peggy was born Jan. 31, 1929, to Thomas and Mary Eloise (Wilt) Knowles in Wichita. She spent her childhood in Plains and Galva, Kan., as an only child.
Peggy earned her associate’s degree from the Colorado Woman’s College (Denver, Colo.), her RN from the Wesley School of Nursing (Wichita), her bachelor’s degree from Sterling College (Sterling, Kan.), and her Master of Education from Wichita State University (Wichita).
Peggy dedicated her professional life to helping others as a nurse and as a nurse educator at Wesley Medical Center Nursing School. She ended her career in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit and the Newborn Receiving Nursery at Wesley Medical Center.
Peggy’s life was filled with the things she loved: caring for babies, conversation, travel, sewing and knitting, music and performance, her American Baptist faith and a home-cooked meal on a nice table setting.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Duane Clair Wixson (m. 1952, Wichita); and her husband of 10 years, Leo Hendrich (m. 2009, Wichita).
She is survived by her five children: David (Cyndi) Wixson of Bella Vista, Ark., Thomas Wixson of Fredonia, Kan., Sonja (Gary) Koenig of Silverthorne, Colo., Lisa (Edward) Becker of Topeka, and Galen (Dana Venable) Wixson of Lubbock, Texas; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for her family in September. Interment will be at Old Mission Cemetery in Wichita.
