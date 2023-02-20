Margaret Ruth Headley passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on March 17, 1931 the only child of Dale Isaiah Noel and Ruth Elizabeth (Congrove) Noel in Larned, Kan.
She married Robert Earl Headley on June 4, 1950 in Wichita, Kan., and they were married for 68 years before he preceded her in death. They have three children - Dale (Rhonda) Headley of Derby, Roberta (Jerry) Martin of Atlanta, Kan., and Paul (Janae) Headley of Buckley, Wash. They have nine grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Margaret loved to decorate cakes, cook, garden, sing in the church choir at Central Community Church, and traveled with Robert and many of their friends all over the world.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Alzheimer’s Association, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
