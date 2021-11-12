Margaret Florence “Peggy” Newell Heseltine died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Peggy was born Oct. 30, 1950, in Sacramento, Calif., to John C. and Olive E. Newell, the youngest of her three siblings, Kathie, Mike, and Molly. The family moved to Meadow Vista, Calif., in 1962. Peg graduated from Placer High School and attended Sierra College.
Peggy married Bruce P. Heseltine in April 1969 in a ceremony officiated by Bruce’s father, Jack Heseltine. Peg and Bruce then began a 29+ year adventure with the U.S. Air Force. The couple have two sons, Bruce P. “Phil” Jr. and Patrick “Ryan.” Peggy was an amazing mom who guided, supported, and sometimes prodded the boys to follow their dreams. Both boys also pursued Air Force careers that made Peggy tremendously proud.
Peggy accepted Christ as her personal savior at a Bible Camp in California as a teenager. She enjoyed practicing her faith and growing closer to God. She was very giving, supporting several ministries and charities.
Peggy especially enjoyed making new friends and talking with her sons, daughters-in-law, grandkids, neighbors, and golf friends. Texting was a gift for her, a way of staying involved in their lives whenever she could.
Peg loved watching her family grow and mature. She followed her five grandchildren’s interests and celebrated their achievements. She was especially proud of her two oldest granddaughters who recently began their college careers. Moving from California to Kansas in 2019 brought Peggy closer to her kids and grandkids which she had wanted for several years.
Peggy was a professional tax preparer for H&R Block for 17 years. She loved playing golf, especially with ladies’ groups in California and Kansas. She was an amazing genealogy investigator, exploring both sides of her family back to the 1600s. She especially loved unraveling the mysteries of why ancestors did what they did when possible.
Traveling was another of Peggy’s passions. Extended RV trips allowed her to meet people, enjoy friends, investigate families in person, where they had lived, and visit new places. She was very proud of being able to drive the motorhome – which she did regularly.
Peggy fell victim to a rare, devastating, aggressive, and fatal neurological condition that took her mentally before claiming her life. She was ill for only a short time before entering the hospital and then hospice care.
Peggy is survived by her family who will love her forever, including husband Bruce; sons Phil and Ryan; daughters-in-law Jen (Phil) and Debi (Ryan); grandchildren Alexa, Kelsa, Livie, Kaleb, and Elise; her sister Kathie (Sacramento, Calif.); brother Mike (Auburn, Calif.); several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Peg also counted a large circle of dear friends as family.
Peggy will be interred in the Newcastle Cemetery in Newcastle, Calif.
