Margaret Carlene Cooley, 91, of Derby, danced through the pearly gates Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
She was born June 15, 1932, to Clifford and Luella Van Dolah in Preston, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Cooley; son, James Richard Cooley; grandson, Dusty McGaugh and son-in-law, Mike Lack.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Angie (Eric) Fischer, Lyn Lack; grandchildren, Curtis Fischer (Krista), Windy Cherenzia (Bob), Danny Fischer (Cari), Lisa Stahl (Ehren), Joshua Fischer (Maddie), Shannon Long (Denver), Adam Unrein, Jay Westerterp, Mindy Stevens (Dom), Holly Howard (Christopher), Nichole Sloat (Brad); 27 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Don (Bev) Cooley; niece, Donna Van Dolah.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 6770 E 34th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226. Internment will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 1300 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Independence, KS 67301.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 6770 E. 34th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226 or Kansas Poodle Rescue, https://poodle.rescueme.org/kansas.
