DERBY – Maj. Charles Robert Mansfield, Sr., ret. USAF pilot and Vietnam veteran, 89, passed away Sept. 22, 2022. A funeral service was held Sept. 27 at Smith Mortuary in Derby, with interment at El Paso Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Optimist International Wichita North, http://wichitaoptimist.homestead.com/north.html.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Chicago Med’ Season 8: Where We Pick Up After the Fire & What’s Next for Maggie
- AIRSHOW GUIDE: Frontiers in Flight FAQs and Parking Info
- Fall Fest Outdoor market to be held at DNMS
- Homecoming parade date and route set
- Zerger scores three TDs, defense seals win over Hutch
- Kansas High School Football Scores Week 4 [Sept. 22-24]
- Thunderbirds address Derby High students
- KC-46 aircraft cleared for worldwide deployment
- DHS alumna to share mental health journey
- Derby returns home to face undefeated Hutchinson
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.