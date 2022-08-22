DERBY – Maggie M. Starr, 88, born March 2, 1934, passed away Aug. 20, 2022, in the company of her children. Visitation: Thursday, Aug. 25 from 3-8 p.m., with family receiving 6-8 p.m.; funeral service: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby. Burial will follow at El Paso Cemetery in Derby.
Maggie was born to Euris and Ida (Patrick) Scribner in Zanoni, Mo. (Ozark County), and was one of four children. Maggie came to Derby upon graduation from high school to live with her aunt. She went to work at Kress Department Store in downtown Wichita, Kan., behind the candy counter. During this time, she met and married Robert Starr on Sept. 13, 1955, in Wichita. Born into this union were two children, daughter Linda Sue, followed 11 months later by son Robby Dale.
Maggie retired at the age of 72 from the Boeing Company in Wichita. She enjoyed working in her flower beds, feeding the birds, gardening and doting on her little dog, Buddy Boy. During summer months, she would watch all types of baseball games ranging from Little League, College, Women’s and National League, but her favorite was Little League World Series. When there was no baseball game to watch on TV, she’d tune to various cooking shows.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, Euris and Ida Scribner; brother Marlin Scribner; sister Betty Lois Hartman; and husband Robert Starr.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Holleman (Barney) and son Robby Starr (Stacey Sullivan), all of Wichita; brother Jasper Scribner of Zanoni, Mo.; and nieces Lois Shelton of West Plains, Mo., Louise Anderson of Springfield, Mo., and Linda Sagerty of Park City, Kan.
A memorial has been established with her favorite charity, The Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219.
