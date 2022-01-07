Madeline Kay Sparling, 60, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Memorial service will be held at a later date at Derby Church of the Nazarene, where Madeline was an active member.
She was a 30-year computer technician at Wichita State University.
Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and DeLila Woolson; daughter, April L. Sparling; brother, William Woolson.
Survived by her daughter, Ashli (Simey) Woolson-Garcia of Derby; grandson, Dash Garcia; brother, Steven (Marcia) Woolson of California; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Derby Church of the Nazarene, 840 N. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby, KS 67037. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
