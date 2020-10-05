Carver and Master Gardener, retired Air Force Staff Sergeant M. Riedel (Dutch) Burgdorf, 87, born on October 25, 1932, died peacefully early morning of October 1, 2020, at his home in Derby, Kan.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held in his honor at Smith Mortuary in Derby, Kan., on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of his life at his home in Derby. Family and friends are encouraged to attend.
Dutch, as most knew him, loved gardening and carving. He was the fourth of eight children.
He was preceded in death by his father Martin Burgdorf; mother Annette Burgdorf; sisters, Eunice Kostka, Lois Muller, Ruth Hoaas, Hope Strey and Miriam Taecker.
He has two surviving siblings: Fred Burgdorf of Harstine Island, Wash., and Johanna Rakshani of Huntington Beach, Calif. He is also survived by his precious wife, Valerie Burgdorf, whom he would have been married to for 67 years on Nov 7, 2020. He has four surviving children: Jon Burgdorf (wife Paula Burgdorf), Karl Burgdorf, Hans Burgdorf and Alana Noel. He has 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
