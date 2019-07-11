DERBY – M. Kathryn (Sharp) Parvin, 82, manager for Vulcan Chemical credit union, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Visitation, Friday, July 12, with family present 5:30-7pm, at Derby Church of Christ, 225 N. Derby Ave. Services, 11am, Saturday, July 13, at Derby Church of Christ.
Preceded by parents Guy and Opal (Horton) Sharp; daughter, Nancy Cardwell; brothers, Travis and Steven Sharp.
Survived by husband Thurman; daughter, Brenda (David) Tipton of Maumelle, Ark.; son, Jeremy (Kelly) Parvin of Deland, Fla.; sisters, Hildred Johnson of Ash Flat, Ark., Minnie Martin of Memphis, Tenn., Kay Heintz, Maxine Seiwert both of St. Louis, Mo., Paula Romine of Ash Flat, Ark.; brothers, Dale (Lynn) Sharp, Jack (Ginger) Sharp all of Jonesboro, Ark., Jesse (Melinda) Sharp of Beebe, Ark.; sister-in-law, Ann Bergkemp; grandchildren, Matt (Jenny) Tipton of Charlottesville, Va., Tyler Tipton of Little Rock, Ark.
Memorial: Heartland Home Healthcare & Hospice, 2872 N. Ridge Rd #122, Wichita, KS 67205. Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville, is in charge of arrangements. www.shinklemortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.