Lynn M. Stearns (née Schnabel), 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, W. Va.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ at 2201 Briggs Road, Silver Spring, Md. Relatives and friends are welcome. The family has designated the COPD Foundation for memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers.
She is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Stearns; her son, Kyle Stearns; her “bonus daughter” Stephanie (Kyle’s wife); her grandchildren, Stone and Sydney Stearns; and her sister, Pamela Schnabel.
She is predeceased by her parents Howard and Joan (née Longnaker) Schnabel, and infant son, Sean Stearns.
Lynn was born on October 9, 1948, in Akron, Ohio, to Howard and Joan Schnabel. She was a 1966 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. Lynn married James “Jim” Stearns on August 26, 1978, in Hudson, Ohio. In their 41 years of marriage, Jim and Lynn shared many adventures living in multiple states and making great friends everywhere they lived, including Houston, Texas; Derby, Kan.; Albuquerque, N.M.; Yorktown, Va.; and Martinsburg, W. Va. A few of her greatest sources of pride are her son, Kyle Stearns (age 36) and grandchildren Stone (age 5) and Sydney (age 2).
Lynn was busy devotedly raising her son; actively volunteering in the community; and serving as a loving wife, daughter, sister, and friend. Some of her notable accomplishments (in addition to the beautiful family she supported) include her achievement of two Golden Apple Awards from the Derby Unified School District for her numerous volunteer efforts and her service on the Derby Public Library Board.
Lynn was an avid golfer (she was quite proud of her long drive!) and deeply enjoyed socializing with family and friends over games like Bunco, Farkle, and more recently, Settlers of Catan. Her face lit up when she smiled and her joy for those she loved was contagious. She will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate to love and be loved by her.
Condolences can be sent to www.rosedalefuneral.com.
