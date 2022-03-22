DERBY – Lynda Schneider, age 74, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Visitation 9 a.m.-7 p.m. with family present 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 22 at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 at Calvary Baptist Church, Derby.
Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Phyllis Jones.
Survivors: husband, Bob Schneider; daughters, Tammy (Cory) Ray of Belle Plaine, Teri (Chris) Kilgore of Derby; brother, Larry (Janet) Jones of Colorado; grandchildren, Breanna Potter, Brittney Potter, Natasha Ray, Zachery Potter, Bristen Potter, Chastity Ray, Nathan (Felicity) Ray, Kayla Potter, Michael Ray, Ashlynn Kilgore, Claire Kilgore; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Sterling, Adaline. www.shinklemortuary.com.
