Lyn Ellen Crabtree Baldwin, 77, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023. Viewing at 10 a.m. and Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Following the service, the family will gather at The Sandbox, 2412 N. Rock Road, Derby.
