MCKINNEY, TEXAS – Luanne “Lu” Estelle Clarke, 57, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, after a courageous battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Her family has decided to have a memorial service at a later date.
Luanne was born on Sep. 21, 1963, in Goldsboro, N.C., to Allan L. and Barbara Ashton (Behn) Young. She was raised in Derby, Kan., and later moved to Dallas, Texas, in the 1980s. After graduating from Derby High School, Luanne earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from William Allen White School of Journalism at the University of Kansas.
Memorial contributions can be made in Luanne’s name to the Community Food Pantry of McKinney, http://www.community-foodpantry.org/ or Meals on Wheels Collin County, https://mealsonwheelscc.org/.
