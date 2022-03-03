Parkville, Mo. – Lt. Col. James P. Wohlwend, 77, a resident of Derby, Kan., for over 30 years, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Memorial services are currently pending. The Meyers Northland Chapel website will be updated as the information becomes available.
James was born March 31, 1944, to Walter and Mildred (Benson) Wohlwend in Red Wing, Minn.
Jim was united in marriage with Karen Cox on Nov. 25, 1972, in Wichita, Kan. From this loving union they had two children, Bryan and Jamye.
Jim served his country as an officer in the United States Air Force; he retired as a Lt. Col. after a 24-year career. After retiring from the military, Jim pursued a career in teaching at Derby High School in Derby, Kan.; he retired in 2011. His focus in teaching was toward the A.F. Jr. ROTC Program.
Jim enjoyed traveling with his family, cheering on the Derby Panthers and Minnesota Vikings football teams and playing golf. He will be remembered as a loving father and uncle with a quick wit and a great sense of humor.
He was an active member in his church, Woodlawn United Methodist Church, in Derby. Jim was devoted to both his Lord and family. He was also active in the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA).
Jim is survived by two children: son, Dr. J. Bryan Wohlwend; daughter, Jamye Wohlwend; sister-in-law, Vivian Wohlwend; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; both parents; a brother John Wohlwend; and a sister Jane Intress.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memories of Jim and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
