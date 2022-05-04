DERBY – Loretta Ann Lyon passed away April 29, 2022, surrounded by family. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6 at Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane, Kan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Derby Senior Center in Loretta's name.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Blankenship expresses concerns over school curriculum company
- Marlee Raine Moeder
- Wreck northeast of Derby leads to one fatality
- BOE approves transportation pilot program
- Philip Hoyt Nellis
- Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
- Evan Matthew Franke
- One fatality reported in Derby accident
- Ashlyn Rhue
- Natalie Ulwelling
Images
Videos
-
May 7
-
May 12
-
May 13
-
May 14
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.