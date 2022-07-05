Lorene Stuart Larsh of Loma Linda, Calif., died of natural causes on June 27, 2022. She was 94 years old. The funeral mass will be at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pawhuska, Okla., on July 15 at 10 a.m. with the burial to follow. Visitation will be held at Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home on July 14 with rosary said for her at 7 p.m.
Lorene was born June 8, 1928, to Iora Allison Stuart and John Arthur Stuart in Pawhuska, Okla. She graduated from Monte Cassino High School in Tulsa, Okla., and went on to receive her bachelors degree in English from the University of Oklahoma.
Lorene married Harry A. Larsh on Sept. 16, 1950. They raised five children: John, Steve, Scott, Mathew, and Patrick. She was a proud grandmother of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Lorene would say her primary accomplishment was raising her five boys. As the seventh of nine children with seven brothers, she could hold her own.
She was involved in banking and land management. As a director of the First National Bank in Pawhuska, she is remembered for enforcing board decorum. Lorene was active in her church, local community, and the Friendship Force. The Friendship Force is a cultural exchange organization which allowed travelers to stay in the homes of exchange families throughout the world. Lorene believed travel and education was key to open hearts and minds. She took her grandchildren on cultural travel to destinations including Washington, D.C., Europe, China, Russia, South America, Africa, and Asia.
Lorene is survived by her sons, Steven and his wife Katie of Seattle, Wash., Mathew of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Patrick and his wife Nancy of Colton, Calif.; by her sister Thelma Stevens of Billings, Mont.; and brothers Ronald of Pawhuska and Douglas of Broken Arrow, Okla.
She was predeceased by her husband Harry; sons John and Scott; brothers Alexander, Charles, Donald, John, and Robert.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
