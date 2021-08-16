DERBY – Lonnie (Lonzo) A. Howerton, 66, passed away August 7, 2021, at his home in Derby.
A celebration of Lonnie’s life will be held at a later date. Cremation. Memorials may be made to Open Door Food Program, PO Box 2756, Wichita, KS, 67201-2756 or Senior Services of Wichita at https://seniorservicesofwichita.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/SupportOurPrograms/donate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.