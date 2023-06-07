Lola F. Fritzler, age 100, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, died Thursday, June 1, 2023. She was a retired elementary teacher. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8 with family receiving friends at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Funeral service is 10 a.m. June 9 at First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore.
Survivors include her son Randall Fritzler (Margaret) of Oklahoma City, Okla.; daughter, Jane Casullo (Tom Maffei) of Derby; grandson, Todd Fritzler of Alexandria, Va.; granddaughter, Robin McCleary of Parsons; grandson Russ (Tricia) of Box Elder, S.D.,; granddaughter Kerry Florio (Joe) of Mulvane, and grandson Mike (Courtney) Davidson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; great-granddaughters, Courtney McCleary of Box Elder, S.D., Madeline Holzem of Wichita, Jessica McCleary of Box Elder, S.D., Jazmyne (Alex) Knoblock of Derby, Krystal Florio of Mulvane; great-grandsons, Derrick Florio of Mulvane, Wyatt and Colt Davidson of Sioux Falls, S.D.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon, her son, Lyndel and daughter-in-law, Chris Fritzler. A memorial has been established with First Presbyterian Church, 324 Baltimore, Derby, KS 67037. Smith Mortuary, Derby, is in charge of arrangements.
