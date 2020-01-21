DERBY – Lloyd Earl Cox, 84, retired St. Joseph Hospital employee and retired Wesley Medical Center employee, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. A funeral service was held January 21 at Smith Mortuary in Mulvane.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; parents, Thurman and Oakley Cox; and his brother, Leland.
Survivors include his daughters, Edye Mills, Carol Lee, Penny Cox and Lisa Mobley; brothers, Marvin Cox (Connie) and Garold “Doc” Cox (Gayle); sister, Leota Albright (Richard); sister-in-law, Donna Cox-Leonard; grandchildren, Cory, Chad, Lindsey, Darren, Ryan, Ashlie, Jennifer, Molly and Shannon; 11 great-grandchildren and many other loved ones and friends.
A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.
