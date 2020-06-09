Linda Sayers, 73, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Derby Church of Christ. Private family inurnment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, Kan. Please leave condolences via www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com.
