Linda Noel, born May 13,1946, passed away unexpectedly in her home on February 5, 2020.
Linda was born in Coffeyville, Kan., to Billy Eugene and Joleen Berry. Linda graduated from Derby High School in 1964. In 1966 she married Richard Shaffer and had two sons, David and Michael. Linda moved to Alaska in 1986, enjoying time with her sister Janie. Later she married Ricky Lee Colton, and she lovingly became a stepmother to Les and Jeff Colton. She moved to Lake Havasu City, Ariz., in 2017. Linda loved the outdoors. She also loved camping, gardening, her pets, and being with family.
Linda is survived by her sister, Janie (Mike) Doyle of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; sons, David (Shelley) Shaffer of Moose Lake, Minn., and Michael Shaffer of Kasilov, Ala.; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Chris Eugene Berry.
In lieu of flowers and memorials, donations can be made to support the Western Arizona Humane Society at 2610 Sweetwater Ave., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Linda’s family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
