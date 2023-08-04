Linda Kay Voth, a beloved resident of Derby, Kansas, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was 71 years old.
Born on July 22, 1952, to Dale and Ardellee Coons, Linda spent her entire life in Derby, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and compassion. Linda was a mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many. Her warm-hearted nature and welcoming smile endeared her to all. She had an incredible knack for making people feel valued and appreciated, leaving an indelible impact on the lives she touched.
She dedicated over three decades of her life to the community as a librarian, sharing her passion for books with countless patrons over the years. A true lover of reading, Linda found joy in delving into historical fiction and cozy mysteries. She had a creative soul and was known for crafting beautiful cards for her loved ones and creating scrapbooks that would preserve cherished memories.
As the seasons changed, Linda’s home would transform with festive decor, reflecting her joyful spirit and enthusiasm for each season. Baking was another one of her passions, and everyone eagerly looked forward to her delicious treats. Linda also had a competitive spirit, relishing in the excitement of Jeopardy! and passionately cheering for the KU basketball team, the Chiefs, the Cubs, and the Royals. Linda was the heart of family gatherings, where her warmth and love created an atmosphere of togetherness.
Linda is survived by husband, David Voth of Derby; brother, Doyle Coons (Kim) of Lawrence; daughter, Melissa Buteyn (Dennis) of Wichita; son, Matthew Voth (Laura) of Goessel; grandchildren Colin Buteyn, Lillian Voth, and Greyson Voth.
A memorial service to celebrate Linda’s life will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church at 10:00 a.m. on August 12, 2023. Visitation will be held at Smith Mortuary, Derby, on August 11 from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Derby Public Library.
