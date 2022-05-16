DERBY – Linda Gail Buller went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2022, at 72 years of age. Visitation on May 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, Wichita. Funeral service on May 17 at 11 a.m., Country Acres Baptist Church, Wichita. Visitation preceding service at 10 a.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.