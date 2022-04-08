DERBY – Levon "Lee" Gantt, Jr., 86, was called to his heavenly home on April 6, 2022. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. April 10 at Smith Mortuary-Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Funeral service: 11 a.m. April 11 at Faith Lutheran Church, 214 S. Derby St. in Derby, Kan. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Paralyzed Veterans of America, P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589.
