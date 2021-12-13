Leslie Ann Jeffries, (Ann) was born to Wayne and Audrey Jeffries on Nov. 12, 1937, in Joplin, Mo. Her faith was made sight Dec. 8, 2021, in Wichita, Kan.
Visitation will be held 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
She served as chaplain at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, Fla., and most recently at Ascension Via Christi Hospitals in Wichita where she also served as a police chaplain until her retirement in 2020. She was ordained through World Ministry Fellowship.
She had a very compassionate soul as seen in her willingness to open her home to family and friends in times of need. She also enjoyed leading small groups and worship services at Via Christi Behavioral Health Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Cynthia Smith.
She is survived by her three children; Rebecca Naylor (Robert), Paul Jones (Chloe) and David Jones (Beth); a son-in-law, Lance Smith; eight grandchildren, Catherine Naylor, Amanda Juarez (Will), Annie Bryant (Scotty), Kaia Smith, Katie Smith, Brandon Jones (Stephanie), Brittany Valentine (Bruce) and Alex Jones; brother Wayne Jeffries, Jr. (Cynthia); nephew Jeff Jeffries; former husband, Marquis Jones (Diane); four great-grandchildren; and a host of friends who loved her and will miss her greatly.
