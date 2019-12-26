DERBY – Leska E. Chance, 97, retired LPN, died Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Visitation 1:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, with family greeting friends 5:00-7:00 p.m.; funeral service 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby.
She was preceded in death by son, Carl R.; husband, Larry (Lawrence); parents, Carl and Helen Cox.
Survivors: brother, Jesse Cox; sisters, Barbara (Cox) Stoffel, Greta (Cox) Coslow; sons, P. David and J. Lynn (Linda J.); grandchildren, Carmen, Michelle, Craig; 9 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army, 1739 Elpyco St., Wichita, KS 67218.
