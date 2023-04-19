Leonard Leroy Harris, 91, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023. Services to be held at a later date.
Born December 9, 1937 to Nola and Mae (Mayes) Harris in Wichita.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Julia Harris; brother, Raymond Harris; sister, Ardelia Harris.
Survived by his loving wife, Marlene Harris; children: David Harris, Nancy Masoner, Peggy Harris, Therese Harris, James Harris; step-children: Debby Kay Altman, Bobbi Susan Baalmann, April Ayers, Spring Mayes, Kim Mayes, John Mayes; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to Unity Church of Wichita 2160 N. Oliver Ave. Wichita Kansas 67208. Please share your condolences at www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.
