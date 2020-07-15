DERBY – Leonard Clark Jr., 77, passed away in Derby, Kan. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held privately by the family. Please visit Mr. Clark's celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
