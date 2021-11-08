DERBY – Leon Conway, 85, passed away Nov. 2, 2021. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation: Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 1-8 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Smith Family Mortuary. Interment to follow at Pond Creek Cemetery in Pond Creek, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scott Community Foundation, c/o Leon Conway Memorial Scholarship, 210 W 4th St, Scott City, KS 67871. www.smithfamilymortuary.com
