Lee Raymond Pickens, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away April 2, 2022. Visitation will be held on April 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby, Kan. Funeral services will be held on April 8 at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church with burial following at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Lee was born in Leedey, Okla., on Apr 14, 1933. Lee graduated high school in Westville, Okla., in 1951. He attended Oklahoma State University graduating in 1956 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering.
Lee married the love of his life, Patsy Ann Miracle, in 1962. They settled in Mulvane, Kan., and raised three daughters. Lee was an avid lover of flight and enjoyed a nearly 50-year career as an Aeronautical Engineer beginning at Tinker Air Force Base, McDonnell Douglas, Lockheed, Boeing and ending his career with 33 years of service at Beechcraft/Raytheon.
Lee is survived by his wife, Patsy, of 59 years; daughters Mary (Edward) Coyle, Laura (Lonnie) Joe, and Katherine (Grady) Adams; grandchildren Alexander (fiancée Shelby Schroder), Adrienne Coyle, Madison Joe, Eriq Joe, Kaitlin (Adam) Biggs, Logan Adams (fiancée Allie Federico); great-grandchildren Kale Biggs, Kinleigh Biggs and Hayden Adams.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Raymond Pickens, Sr., and Thelma (Gardiner) Pickens; and grandson Kyle Adams.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Kansas Humane Society.
