Lee Andrewson was born Oct. 23, 1938, in Washington, Kan., to Mary and Howard Rose, and later was adopted by Herbert and Iva Andrewson. He departed this life on Jan. 12, 2022.
Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, with funeral and Masonic services at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, all at Smith Mortuary in Derby. Military honors will follow at El Paso Cemetery.
He was married to Virginia Stevens on April 21, 1963, by Rev. Clifford Kruse of Carbondale, Kan. Lee retired from the Air Force on May 19, 1976, after serving 20 years in the Vietnam era. He later retired from KDOT in Wichita in 1999. He was a member of the Masons and the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Iva Andrewson; grandparents; sisters Dorlene Andrewson Fagan, Arletta Rose Profit, Patsy Rose, Julie Rose Porter; and brother Glenn Rose.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Andrewson of the home; daughters Cheryl Andrewson and Tamara (Ed) Ficken; son David (Kimberly) Andrewson; two grandchildren: Derek (Lauren) Andrewson and Nicole Andrewson; and four great-grandchildren: Colton, Olivia, Mason, and McKenzie; sisters Ilene Andrewson Haverkamp (Carroll) of Shawnee Mission, and Twila Rose of Clay Center; brother Terry Rose (Paula) of San Antonio, Texas; and stepbrother Tim (Rose) Quick of Clay Center.
A memorial has been established with Boys Town.
