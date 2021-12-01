Lee Allen Burgess passed away Nov. 23, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, with Pastor Vic Calcote officiating.
Lee was born on Oct. 18, 1935, to John C. and Clara “Faye” (Allen) Burgess at home in Harper County, Kan. He was one of five children and grew up on the family farm north of Attica. As a young man he loved to hunt, fish and trap.
He met his future wife of 67 years, Wilma DeLee Yocam, in the sixth grade. After graduating from Attica High School, they were married in 1954, moved to Wichita in 1957, and then to Derby in 1979 where they raised two spirited daughters. He spent his career as a tool and dye maker, working the last 20 years at Electromech Technologies where he retired in 2004. He was respected by his co-workers and admired for his strong work ethic.
In 1958, Lee was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years in Korea in the 1st Missile Battalion, 42nd Artillery Unit. He drove a truck hauling a live Honest John missile through the narrow mountain roads patrolling the DMZ. Lee’s love of country stemmed from a rich American heritage including an ancestor on the Mayflower, patriots in the American Revolution and homesteaders ranging from Connecticut to Indiana and Kansas.
Lee was a loyal husband, beloved father and Pops, Raiders fan, weather predictor, avid fisherman, marble collector, cherry pie connoisseur and gardener extraordinaire. Family was his pride and joy and he and Wilma made multiple road trips each year to visit their grandchildren in Colorado.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Lois Willson, Naomi Gammill and John Burgess, Jr.
He is survived by his wife Wilma of Derby; daughters Theresa (Stan) Coker of Louisville, Colo., and Michelle Burgess of Bel Aire, Kan.; grandchildren Kelsey Coker of San Francisco, Calif., and Reed Coker of Keller, Texas; sister Jessie (Keith) Smith of Attica, Kan.; sister-in-law Margaret (Jim) Wright of Germantown, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church designated to the Soldiers Overseas Care Packages Memorial and may be sent to Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037.
