DERBY – Laverna "Gerry" Geraldine Luznicky, 92, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Visitation: Tuesday, April 26 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, both at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby, Kan. Interment to follow at White Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
