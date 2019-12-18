DERBY – Larry Raymond Collins, 69, retired US Air Force MSG and demo scheduler at Learjet, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Visitation 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17; Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, Kan. Graveside 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19 at Dighton Cemetery, Dighton, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan Collins and Ivia Mae Phipps; stepfather, Charles Phipps; sister, Edith Lee.
Larry is survived by his wife, Judith; daughter, Cassandra (Cody) Ikkala; grandson, Jaxson; siblings, Linda (Ronnie) Slaughter, Charles Norris, David (Mickey) Norris, Sheryl Norris; loving extended family.
