On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Larry Paul Sims, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away.
A celebration of life is being planned for family and friends Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby, Kan. Burial was at Corinth Cemetery in Cassville, Mo.
Larry is survived by his wife Margaret Sims; a brother, VC Sims and June of Monett, Mo.; a son, James Bryan Sims and wife Laura of Sulphur Springs, Texas; a daughter, Alyssa Lynn Monacelli (Sims) and husband Kenneth Monacelli of New Braunfels, Texas; and two granddaughters, Megan Marie Monacelli and Mary Margaret Monacelli, both of Denver, Colo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Food Bank of Kansas, 1919 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67211.
