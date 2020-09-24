DERBY – Larry Hampton, 64, retired Army and police officer for the city of Derby, passed away Sept. 10, 2020. Nancy Hampton, 63, retired administrator for McConnell AFB, passed away Sept. 4, 2020. They were married 47 years.
Memorial will be Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church in south Wichita. Space will be limited and masks need to be worn.
