DERBY – Larry Lavell Embry, 78, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his daughter's home in Derby.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, March 19, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Newton. Interment will be in Restlawn Garden of Memories outside of Newton.
The casket will be open at the funeral home Thursday between 1:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M., where the family will receive friends between 6:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M.
A memorial has been established with the Heart and Soul Hospice. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS. 67114.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.