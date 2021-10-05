Larry Jack Richardson went to heaven Oct. 2, 2021.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Interment will be at Colony Cemetery in Colony, Kan.
He was born in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 16, 1946, to Donald and Hilda Richardson and passed away at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kan. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed until we see him again.
Larry lived in Colony, Kan., and met his future wife and love of his life Linda (Colgin) in the third grade. Thus began a lifelong match that lasted for 55 years. They went on to have two children, Bradford and Jennifer. Larry was always a family man and loved us dearly.
He was preceded in death by parents Donald and Hilda; sister Pamela; and grandson Chaz Parrott.
He is survived by wife Linda; children Bradford (Rogelio) and Jennifer (Chris) Parrott; grandchildren Kara and Brett (Alexus) Parrott, Kody, Keely and Kaden Richardson; and beloved great-granddaughter Clementine who he always referred to as babycakes.
A Larry Richardson Shooting team scholarship at Wichita State University has been established as well as Larry Richardson memorial at Kansas Geological Foundation.
