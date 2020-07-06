DERBY – Larry J. Dunn, 77, passed away March 27, 2020. Memorial Service: 12:00 pm, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Smith Mortuary, Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Inurnment: 2 pm at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery.
