DERBY – Larry Glen Tullos, 61, passed away on March 1, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 6 from 2-4 p.m. at Sedgwick County Park’s Sunflower shelter.
Born in Norfolk, Va., Larry lived a full life serving five years in the Air Force and subsequently devoting 27 years to Textron (Beechcraft) Aviation. Larry enjoyed rock music, airplanes, racing, and football.
Proceeded in death by mother Polly Harwood and grandmother Viola Carter as well as a host of extended family members.
Survived by wife of 30 years, Denise; children Nicholas (Abigail) and Bailee Tullos; father Lloyd Harwood; siblings David, Lisa, Sheryl, Tracey, and Viola as well as many nieces and nephews.
