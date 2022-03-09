DERBY – Larry Gene Spencer passed away on Feb. 27, 2022. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at VFW Post 7253, 101 S. Baltimore Ave. in Derby.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Derby BOE addresses stir over video shown on "white privilege"
- Still Dancin': Lady Panthers feel the groove throughout the lineup in Sub-State title win
- Jay Lewis Shrum
- Derby survives thriller in sub-state opener
- DHS grad finds home with firefighting family
- OPINION: The results of Derby’s societal ideology are yet to be seen
- DHS theatre teacher is leading man in supporting roles
- Wichita PD say two deaths appear to be murder-suicide
- Pick your poison: Lady Panther basketball boasts an abundance of weapons
- USD 260 seeking members for strategic plan steering committee
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.