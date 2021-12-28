HAYSVILLE – Larry Gene Cantrell, 72, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Visitation: Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, from 1-8 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Funeral service: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Three Wooden Crosses Cowboy Church, 5118 SW 100th St., Augusta. Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Kansas Veteran's Cemetery, Winfield.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Guy Cantrell and Vi Godwin; and three siblings.
Larry is survived by his children, Kevin (Lizz) Cantrell and Joey Casey-Cantrell; grandchildren, Ella Casey, Bellana and Orion Cantrell; and seven siblings.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to New Hope Shelter, 900 W. Broadway St., Building 7, Newton, KS 67114.
Full obituary and online condolences at www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.