Larry D. Egdorf, 74, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1636 E. Patriot Ave., Derby.
Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Josena Egdorf; sister, Linda Egdorf.
Survivors: wife, Malinda; children, Tracy (Kristopher) Booker, Gregory Egdorf, Matthew Egdorf all of Wichita; siblings, Floyd (Sandy) Egdorf of Hinton, Iowa, Allan (Dee) Egdorf of Elkhart, Iowa, Mark (Sunita) Egdorf of St. Charles, Ill., Cheryl (Tony) Hutten of Garner, N.C.; grandchildren, Christian and Vivian Booker; great-granddaughter, Josina Booker.
Due to severe allergies the family requests no flowers and that donations be made to: Calvary Baptist Church, 1636 E. Patriot Ave, Derby, KS 67037. www.shinklemortuary.com.
