DERBY – Larry B. Ade, age 71, financial advisor, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Visitation with family from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10; services at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, both at Calvary Baptist Church, Derby.
Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Betty (Graves) Ade.
Survived by wife, Susan; children, Michael (Christal) Ade of Chapman and Leah Ade of Kansas City; grandchildren, Brittany (Derek) Steede, Rachel Duer, Brynna Ade, Avery Baer, Josie Baer; brothers, Steve (Lee Ann) Ade of Salina, Rodney (Jeanette) Ade of Carlton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial is established with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.shinklemortuary.com.
(1) entry
So sad. Larry’s motor was always running, so full of life. Will be missed.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.