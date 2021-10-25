DERBY – L. Jayne Miller, 86, died October 9, 2021. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Wichita. In lieu of flowers, her daughter requests that memorial contributions be made to Bridget's Cradles, PO Box 316, Kechi, KS 67067.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Welcome to the Dylan show: Edwards scores six touchdowns in 52-14 rout
- Derby hosting public STAR bond hearing Oct. 26
- 2021 Voter's Guide – Derby Board of Education candidates
- Derby schools offering flexible options amid need for subs
- Bullseye Bins sets sights on bringing liquidation deals to Derby
- Former DMS teacher receives probation in child porn case
- Derby City Council hears varying opinions on new property codes
- 2021 Voter's Guide – Derby City Council candidates
- City of Derby enters new franchise agreement with AT&T
- Panthers getting back to basics ahead of regular-season finale
Images
Videos
Commented
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.