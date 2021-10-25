DERBY – L. Jayne Miller, 86, died October 9, 2021. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Wichita. In lieu of flowers, her daughter requests that memorial contributions be made to Bridget's Cradles, PO Box 316, Kechi, KS 67067.

