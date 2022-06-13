DERBY – Kurtis Detrell Tabor passed away June 8, 2022, at the age of 27. Visitation: June 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral: 10 a.m. June 16 at South Rock Christian Church Powerhouse, 302 N. Georgie Ave., Derby. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the "Education Fund for Karina Tabor" at Citizens Bank of Kansas, 1033 N. Buckner St., Derby, KS 67037.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.