DERBY – Kristy Nicole Sowden, 41, loving mother, daughter and aunt, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.
Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Road, Derby.
Kristy loved her work as a registered nurse with the Wesley BirthCare Center.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alvin and Mildred Thomas and Arbbara and Clark McQuigg.
Survivors include her children: daughter, Ashton and son, Coen; parents, Dr. Roger and Jan Thomas; sisters, Kimi Sharp (Ryan) and Rachel Sharon (Corey); grandmother, Frances Thomas; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her dog and cats.
In lieu of flowers memorials have been established with: Embrace, 1040 N. West St., Wichita, KS 67203 and the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.
